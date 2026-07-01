DR Congo's Lionel Mpasi's incredible performance against England breaks the internet

Congolese goalkeeper rose to the occasion against one of the world’s best attackers

DR Congo’s goalkeeper Lionnel Mpasi has just delivered one of the most iconic moments of 2026 FIFA World Cup so far after denying an apparently certain goal to English star Jude Bellingham during the round of 32 clash.

During the knockout game being played in Atlanta, Mpasi, whose name is strikingly similar to legend Lionel Messi, produced a stunning, last-ditch save that took the internet by storm.

Fans immediately took to the internet to praise the player for his amazing athletic ability. One X user described the player as a “wall against England.” Another expressed that Mpasi was “playing the game of his life.”

A third fan wrote, “If DR Congo manages to pull an upset against England, Mpasi’s socials are going to explode.”

His name similarity with Argentinian star Messi is making the moment even more viral as some fans are drawing comparisons.

One of the fans said that Mpasi has brought his own magic to the game but in gloves.

Mpasi has already been DR Congo’s standout performer in the World Cup. He made history in the group stage against Colombia with five saves in the first 20 minutes alone.