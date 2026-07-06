James Middleton reveals secret promise made to Kate during cancer battle

Princess Kate, who underwent a nine-month long cancer treatment after her diagnosis in 2024, has shared how difficult the journey had been and lauded the support she received from her family.

The Princess of Wales had scaled back her duties amid her recovery but two years later, she has fully returned in her royal role. Even though, Catherine has given glimpses into her cancer journey, there are certain emotional aspects that have remained concealed from the public.

Kate recently took on a Three Peaks challenge, which she claimed was a personal decision after her health ordeal. Kate’s brother revealed an emotional promise he made to the princess at the hospital in hopes of her full recovery.

“I’m so incredibly proud of my darling sister,” James wrote alongside a sweet carousel post with heartwarming family moments.

“Two years ago, I told you we’d climb this mountain together,” he continued. “We talked about climbing mountains while you were in hospital, and about the incredible healing power that nature can have for both the body and the mind. So, it was such an honour to join you for your Three Peaks Challenge for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.”

He praised Catherine and the many roles that she has taken on, “Seeing how far you’ve come is nothing short of inspiring. Your strength, resilience, and determination, all while being the most amazing mother, wife, daughter, and sister, inspire me and so many others every single day.”

James concluded, “Keep being exactly who you are.”