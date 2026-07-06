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King Charles team shares countdown as major family event announced

Prince Harry’s royal accommodation chaos stirs new family drama as UK visit kicks off

By
A. Akmal
|

Published July 06, 2026

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King Charles team shares countdown as major family event announced
King Charles team shares countdown as major family event announced

Prince Harry arrived to a chaotic scenario in less than an hour after it was reported that the Duke of Sussex had accepted the offer to stay at Buckingham Palace.

However, King Charles withdrew the offer leaving Harry to his own devices while Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet remain in the US.

Amid the confusion and indecisiveness, the royal teams have been continuing with their planned schedules at respective royal residences including Balmoral Castle.

The beloved Scotland Palace, where Charles had been staying last week, announced a special family event, which Harry wouldn’t be a part of.

“The countdown is on with less than three weeks until our Family Day events return!” the statement read. “From outdoor cinema and wildlife displays to vintage buses and activities across the grounds, join us on 25th July or 1st August for a unique way to experience Balmoral Castle this summer.”

It continued, “Set on the picturesque North Lawn, enjoy movie screenings alongside a range of family-friendly activities, all included in the standard admission price.”

They noted that the screening for Zootopia 2 and Brave will feature “BBQ, movie snacks, and a selection of drinks available to purchase”.

It would be an event for families to get together and “make memories together at the Highland home of the Royal Family”.

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