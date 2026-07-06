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King Charles, Prince Harry royal row over accommodation: Truth revealed

Royal correspondent shares how drama between Palace and Harry’s team unfolded

By
A. Akmal
|

Published July 06, 2026

Royal correspondent shares how drama between Palace and Harry’s team unfolded
Royal correspondent shares how drama between Palace and Harry’s team unfolded

There was perhaps hope of a reconciliation between King Charles and his second son after years of estrangement as plans were made for a family reunion.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could have finally met their grandfather, but the drama that ensued before Harry touched down in the UK indicates that the pettiness persists between both parties.

Royal Correspondent for GB News, Cameron Walker dished on the drama that unfolded over Harry’s accommodation at Buckingham Palace which had been under immense speculation.

It only took minutes after a statement from Prince Harry’s spokesman that Palace aides stepped in and gave an insight into how things have gone awry since the last reunion between Harry and his cancer-stricken father.

Cameron shared that while they had a good enough source to run the story about Harry accepting the Palace offer from King Charles. However, Palace reached out and said that Harry had “formally declined the offer on Saturday morning” and then he “subsequently changed his mind” which was too late by then.

“Logistically, it would’ve been too tricky to organise because the right staffing needs to be put in Buckingham Palace, hospitality food and stuff and a couple of other logistical challenges,” he explained.

“So, they said ‘no, he’s not staying at Buckingham Palace’ and we’re all left in limbo because Harry’s spokesperson is saying one thing and the Palace saying something different.”

Harry accuses the Palace of “withdrawing” the offer as the Palace believes the King will be put in a “constitutionally difficult” position due to a verdict expected on Tuesday from Harry’s legal battle against The Mail.

Cameron stated that it is certainly a “row” taking place behind the scenes causing much confusion in the public.

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