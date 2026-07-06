Prince Harry team announces UK schedule after royal rejection

Duke of Sussex shifts focus from royal snub with major Invictus Games update

Prince Harry’s team shared an exciting update on his UK diary amid the back-and-forth chaos at his royal accommodation.

On July 6, the official page of Invictus Games shared details of four events that are set to take place to mark the one-year countdown to the Birmingham addition.

The statement reads, “We are bringing the global Invictus Community together to mark the One Year To Go milestone to the #InvictusGames Birmingham 2027.

An event named “The IGF Conversation: From Policy to Practice” is set to take place on July 7.

The Invictus Games Team Managers Summit is scheduled to take place on July 8.

Then the ceremonies related to the Invictus Games Foundation Train Name Reveal and the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 Sports Exhibition will take place on July 10.

“Be sure to follow us across social media to stay up to date on all things related to the Invictus Movement,” the message concluded.