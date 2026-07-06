King Charles honours beloved royal in surprise move as Harry leaves US

King Charles made a stunning arrival at the Royal Tank Regiment’s Families’ Day celebrations in Dorset on Monday, travelling in the back of a historic armoured Rolls-Royce once driven by Queen Elizabeth nearly three decades ago.

Royal editor Rebecca English shared a video on Instagram capturing 77-year-old monarch's arrival at the Tank Museum in Bovington.

The footage shows the King in a historic armoured vehicle before stepping out to greet and shake hands with those waiting to welcome him.

Sharing the clip, Rebecca wrote: "Helmets at the ready, Your Majesty! The King is on a visit to the Royal Tank Regiment (RTR) as they celebrate their Families' Day at the Tank Museum, Bovington.

The visit is His Majesty's first to the regiment since becoming Colonel-in-Chief in 2023."

Another photo shared on X showed him presenting medals to soldiers on parade during the annual Families' Day, as he honoured members of the regiment for their service.

The armoured Rolls-Royce, originally developed in 1914, is one of the oldest operational military vehicles in Britain and remains part of the Tank Museum’s working fleet.

The vehicle served during both the First and Second World Wars and was also deployed during the Irish Civil War.

In 1997, it carried the late Queen during an official visit to the regiment. After arriving at the museum, Charles was greeted by former Colonels-Commandant, the ceremonial heads of the regiment, before presenting medals to soldiers on parade and meeting military families attending the annual celebration.

The outing came during a busy week of engagements for the King, who is continuing public duties in London and across the country despite ongoing news surrounding arrangements for Prince Harry’s upcoming UK visit.

Reports earlier in the day suggested the Duke of Sussex would stay at Buckingham Palace, but the claim was later denied by palace sources.