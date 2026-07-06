Cristiano Ronaldo confirms Fifa World Cup 2026 will be his last

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leaves a press conference at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, US, July 6, 2026. — Reuters

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo said that the Fifa World Cup 2026 will be his last, bringing the curtain down on a career that has spanned a record six World Cup appearances.

Ronaldo said he would leave football with no regrets as Portugal prepared to face Spain in the World Cup Round of 16 in Dallas.

The 41-year-old, playing at a record sixth World Cup, at the end of the press conference, said that he would end his trophy-laden career on his own terms.

"Let this be my last World Cup; it is my last World Cup, and I hope tomorrow won't be my last match," he said before departing to a round of applause from journalists.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward had earlier refused to confirm that this would be his last tournament, even though he will be 45 when the next World Cup is played in 2030.

"I will finish when I choose. You always ask the same question: is this the last one? We will see. I don't want to draw attention to this, the most important thing is to play well tomorrow," Cristiano Ronaldo initially told reporters on Sunday.

"I'm going to be perfectly honest, regardless of what happens tomorrow, Cristiano is going to be 1000% leaving with a clear conscience.

"I have given all I could to football, it's my passion to play for so many years. I didn't do it out of need, I'm doing well out of life. It's about passion. I play for the national team and I love to play football.

"Regardless of what happens tomorrow I'm not going to exert pressure on myself that I must win.

"You have to enjoy every match at a huge competition like the World Cup. I think I'm not doing so bad. I've scored three goals, others have done better but I think I'm doing not so bad."

A relaxed Ronaldo admitted that he is enjoying the current tournament more than his previous five World Cups and was confident Roberto Martinez's side could beat Spain, who have improved as the finals have progressed.

"If we didn't have this belief we wouldn't be here," he said. "It's been a beautiful experience, we're getting better in every match.

"We know this is a tough competition and it's impossible to always do well. Some good teams have been eliminated and that says everything. The team is well, calm and well prepared. We're going to face a difficult team but I think we will be prepared."