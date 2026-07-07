Princess Diana’s pal sends warning to Prince Harry about Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry finally returned to the UK following the soap opera that followed about his royal accommodation and the rift that was reignited in the process.

As initially planned, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet along with their mother Meghan Markle did not accompany Harry to the visit. However, according to the reports, they could visit in the latter part of the trip as “alternative” security measures are being arranged.

The meeting with King Charles was on the card but that is all once again thrown in doubt. One thing is for sure that Archie and Lilibet were never expected to see their cousins, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight.

And an ally of Princess Diana warns of a bitter outcome for Harry and Meghan as they are accused of keeping their children away from their British roots.

“In about 12 years’ time these children will rebel,” said TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp, whose late father, Lord Hindlip, was a friend of the late Princess of Wales.

“They will come to the UK, meet their cousins and other family, and bitterly resent their British life being taken from them.”

Previous reports mentioned that Harry was eager to bring his children to the grave of his late mother at the Althorp estate, which is under his uncle Charles Spencer.

Harry has been “close to tears” on having to change his plans to bring his children, sources have said. It is unclear how Harry would to be able to manage the ordeal since the security matter remains an unresolved mess.