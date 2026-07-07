Prince Harry puts brave face for first appearance in UK after royal row

Prince Harry makes first appearance in UK after accommodation row

Prince Harry stepped out for his first stop in London following the messy row that ensued with Buckingham Palace over his stay for the next five days.

The Duke of Sussex, who was initially expected to arrive with Meghan and their two children, was seen in his first solo event as he attended the UK premiere of Shoot the People at Picturehouse,

Harry had stepped out to support a close friend and longtime Meghan supporter, British Nigerian photographer Misan Harriman.

He is the first Black man to shoot a cover for British Vogue, and Oscar-nominated filmmaker, who has also captured official portraits for the Sussexes.

The 96-minute documentary is directed by BAFTA-winner Andy Mundy-Castle and offers a look into Misan’s work, life and political growth, and it is filmed across London, Los Angeles, South Africa, and Minneapolis.

Given the plenty of activism Misan has been doing, the film offers a candid look in striking frontline photography, conservations on protest and justice and explores the global fight for civil rights, equality

Prince Harry’s appearance was not just a mere support for a long-standing friendship with Misan, but it was also a reflection of the message that he endorses. Recently, Harry has been quite vocal about the conflict in the Middle-East which has caused the worst form of humanitarian crisis.

Hence, despite the friction that has been caused between him and his father, Harry showed up to carry on the work he does.