Duchess Sophie makes cheeky superhero connection amid style transformation

The Duchess of Edinburgh is known for loyalty and dedication to the royal family and lately she has been complimented for her sense of style as well.

Prince Edward’s wife, who is also known as the King Charles’s secret weapon, has emerged as an important figure in the Firm, performing key tasks, including diplomatic missions, for the King.

There is expectation that Sophie would be making an appearance at Wimbledon Championships as Princess Kate already made hers last week. Fans have now been digging up throwbacks of the royal and the clever connection she made during the 2019 event.

At the time, she was the Countess of Wessex and had attended Day Nine of Wimbledon. She was dressed in a striking blue midi dress by Peter Pilotto and it was her accessory that caught attention from the crowd.

She had been carrying a clutch with the words: “I’m not saying I am Wonder Woman. I’m just saying that no one has ever seen me and Wonder Woman in the same place.”

It was a memorable moment and shows a cheeky side to a royal that the public often doesn’t see.

Sophie recently debuted a bob-cut as she stepped out with her husband Prince Edward to celebrate their daughter Lady Louise’s milestone as she graduated university.

Fans praised her for her “elegant” look. Noted that she looked “beautiful” in her new style.