Dolly Parton announces Broadway musical opening date

Broadway is getting a healthy dose of rhinestones, country charm and Dolly Parton herself.

After a sold-out world premiere in Nashville, Dolly: A True Original Musical is officially heading to New York, with preview performances beginning Dec. 7 at the St. James Theatre before opening on Jan. 19, 2027—a date that also happens to be Parton's 81st birthday.

The new musical follows the country icon's remarkable journey from the Smoky Mountains to global superstardom, blending beloved classics like Jolene, I Will Always Love You, 9 to 5 and Coat of Many Colors with brand-new songs written exclusively for the production.

"My whole life has been a musical. A grand ole opera really and I can’t wait to present it to you on Broadway," Parton said in a statement. "I hope you enjoy watching as much as I’ve enjoyed livin’ it."

Directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, the production promises to reveal a more personal side of the music legend.

"During our world premiere in Nashville, I was overwhelmed by the deep connection audiences have with Dolly," Sher said. "But despite all of that genuine love, Dolly has never really shared her story before... this musical allows her to reveal the unfiltered story in her own words."

Parton echoed that emotion during the Nashville opening, telling fans, "This has been a lifetime int he works and I hope everyone enjoyed it... A toast to anybody who had anything to do with this wonderful night and this wonderful show."

Casting for Broadway is still under wraps, but one thing is certain: Dolly's biggest hits—and biggest story—are finally taking center stage on Broadway.