Prince Harry laughs off court loss with one joke

Prince Harry showed off his emotional strength by craking a joke aftrer receiving a devastating news of losing his court case on day one of his week-long UK trip.

Despite losing a legal case against a UK newspaper publisher, the Duke of Sussex smiled and made others laugh with his sense of humour.

Harry, 41, seemingly laughed off the verdict with a joke in his welcome address at the 14th Invictus Games Foundation Conversation at Chatham House in London on Tuesday, July 7.

He was in high spirits even after learning the heartbreaking news just moments before stepping into the room.

After thanking supporters, partners and sponsors at the start of his remarks, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father quipped about the hot weather that the U.K. was experiencing.

“It is one of the few rooms in the U.K. that has air conditioning, so I can understand why every seat is full," he said with a smile. "I get it.”

The Duke's comments highlight come amid reports that Britons are currently experiencing third heatwave of the year, and air conditioning is not commonplace in Britain as it is in the United States.





King Charles' son kept a professional tone throughout his address, though his voice was shaky at times. He gave no indication of frustration during his appearance at the event, despite the outcome of the high-stakes trial.

On Tuesday, the Honourable Mr. Justice Nicklin announced in a written ruling that a group of seven high-profile claimants, including Harry, lost their case accusing Associated Newspapers Limited, in which they accused the publisher of unlawful information gathering.