Prince William finds a cause for celebration as Harry pushes Invictus forward

As Prince Harry continues to face the fallout from his latest court defeat, Prince William was focused on a much more uplifting engagement.

He was happy spending the day with schoolchildren as they celebrated Team Wales ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

The Prince of Wales visited Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain (The London Welsh School), where he met teachers, pupils and Welsh athletes before joining the children in sending their best wishes to Team Wales as they prepare to compete in Glasgow.

Sharing photographs from the engagement on Instagram, the Prince wrote: "A wonderful afternoon at Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain, a bilingual Welsh-English primary school, where pupils are helping keep Welsh language and culture thriving in London.

"Joining the children to send their best wishes to @team_wales ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and meeting athletes as they prepare to represent Wales on the international stage.

"Good luck to all those competing!"

Meanwhile, Prince Harry continued his work with the Invictus Games Foundation following the setback in his legal battle.

The Foundation shared points from its latest conference, which focused on how the Invictus Movement is creating lasting change beyond the Games, including Uganda joining its growing international community.

Addressing delegates, the Duke of Sussex said: "I hope you leave this conference with a deeper understanding of what the Invictus Movement really is.

Not simply a week of sport every few years, but a community united by one belief: that the unconquered human spirit exists in every nation and that our shared responsibility is to create the conditions in which it can flourish."

Calvin Bailey MP, the UK's Minister for Veterans and People, also praised the initiative, saying the Invictus community demonstrates that recovery is strongest when nations work together to deliver long-term support for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.