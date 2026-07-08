Lionel Messi's 259-second masterclass saves Argentina's World Cup dream

259-seconds delivered the Messi magic in the round of 16 clash against Egypt on Tuesday, July 7

Lionel Messi once again rocked the soccer world with his spectacular performance leading Argentina through to the quarterfinals.

Messi’s five minutes, four minutes, and nineteen seconds, to be precise that delivered the Messi magic in the round of 16 clash against Egypt on Tuesday, July 7.

It was Messi’s stunning net and an assist for Argentina against Egypt that kept reigning champions' hopes alive in the tournament.

In pure Messi magic that lasted for 259 seconds, Lionel Messi delivered the goods in a three-act masterclass that proved he’s the ultimate best soccer player on Earth right now. Let’s find out.

Act I: The cross at 79 minutes

Until the 79th minute crossed, and Lionel Messi came, it appeared the G.O.A.T. was having a challenging time so far in the tournament.

With Egypt leading 2-0, Argentina looked at this stage unlikelier to get back in the game.

Messi, just 15 seconds after the throw-in, found the ball making its way back home to him.

An inch-perfect cross landed on Cristian Romero’s head. Argentina 1, Egypt 2.

Act II: The Dribble (82’)

Messi received the ball on the touchline, his boots skimming against the chalk to roll back the years.

It was a recall of 2011 in Atlanta.

Just four minutes later, the Argentine captain redeemed his earlier penalty miss, leveling the score in a frantic sequence.

Act III: The Finish (83’)

The decisive blow came deep in stoppage time.

Lautaro Martinez's frantic delivery toward Enzo Fernandez, who netted with a header deep into stoppage time to seal the triumph.

These three acts summed up the Messi magic: a cross, a run, a net.

259 seconds of a complete magical moment that sent fans into a frenzy globally.

Although it was Enzo Fernandez, who scored the last goal, no debate was required after witnessing complete Messi magic in his five-minute burst that helped Argentina cross the finish line.