Trump renews Greenland demand, cut all trade ties with Spain

Trump reveals why he wants the US to take over Greenland

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has renewed his demands for Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark, while praising the unity among the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) members at NATO summit in Turkiye.

He demanded that the US take control of the island in the Arctic, describing it as “a big problem for us,” and claimed that its control was for global protection.

Referring to the World War II incident, when Denmark asked the U.S. to protect the island while fighting with Nazi Germany, Trump said, “We took Greenland and then stupidly, we gave it back.”

The 47th POTUS lashed out at Spain due to its lack of support and rigorous criticism of the U.S. war against Iran. He ordered the U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut all kinds of trade-ties with the European nation.

The 80-year-old Republican politician said, “Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don’t participate, they don’t pay. I don’t want anything to do with Spain. Cut off trade with Spain, including visits.”

Trump's fury against Spain comes after the country’s socialist government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez not only criticised the U.S.-Israel war on Iran but also did not allow the U.S. to use its military bases for attacks on Iran.

The summit ended with a renewed affirmation by the NATO nations to the “ironclad commitment” to collective defence under Article 5 of the alliance’s charter.