Is LeBron James taking 76ers 'very seriously'? NBA insider claim sparks online debate

King James last week informed the Lakers for not being interested in the upcoming 24th season

LeBron James's next destination is keeping everyone on the hook, with the latest report claiming he might end up at the Philadelphia 76ers.

An NBA insider, Shams Charania, recently sparked buzz after appearing on the podcast of Stephen A. Smith, Straight Shooter .

Charania claims King James is taking the Philadelphia 76ers “very seriously” as a potential landing destination in free agency.

The NBA journalist backs his claim by supporting team’s recent acquisition of Jaylen Brown.

“Philadelphia was not in the picture. When I talk to teams now, I have a hierarchy of Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia, and then some teams on the periphery," Charania continued.

As per Charania, the Sixers appear to be in the forefront in race to sign King James, along with Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, the two franchises for which James has previously played.

The NBA world is keeping an eye on every single move that points to even the slightest hint of where King James is going to sign up for his 24th NBA season.

After James’s agent Rich Paul recently addressed the rumors surrounding King James contract in free agency period.

Paul didn’t spill James’ next big move, only stating fans shouldn’t expect a final call “anytime soon.”

The four-time NBA champion last week bid farewell to the Los Angeles Lakers for not being interested in the upcoming 24th season.