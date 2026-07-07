 
Geo News

Graham Platner likely to quit Maine Senate race after sexual misconduct allegations: Who can replace him?

Several Democratic leaders withdraw support for Graham Platner following new accusation

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 07, 2026

Graham Platner likely to quit Maine Senate race after sexual misconduct allegations
Graham Platner likely to quit Maine Senate race after sexual misconduct allegations

Graham Platner's Senate campaign is shutting down after allegations of serious sexual misconduct arose and Maine Democrats are now quietly working to find the potential candidate if he decides to quit the race.

Politico published an account from a woman named Jenny Racicot, who claimed to have dated Platner once. She alleged that the Democratic Party politician showed up at her home uninvited one night in 2021, drunk and forced himself on her despite her repeated objections.

Platner acknowledged the effects these accusations might have on his campaign; however, he has maintained his innocence. The 41-year-old politician described the claims made by the woman as “categorically false.”

His support has started fading away as California Congressman Ro Khanna, Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego and Senator Democratic leader Chuck Schumer pulled their endorsement, describing the allegation as “serious.”

Maine law gives Platner until July 13 to withdraw from the race. If he does, the state Democratic Party would then have until July 27 to name a replacement for the November ballot.

The leading contender to replace Platner is Troy Jackson, who is a former State Senate President who ran for governor this year and came in third in the primary.

Make us preferred on Google
Rich Paul refuses to spill LeBron's free agency plans despite Max Kellerman's grilling
Rich Paul refuses to spill LeBron's free agency plans despite Max Kellerman's grilling
At least 15 dead as severe storms, floods sweep across China
At least 15 dead as severe storms, floods sweep across China
'Explosive' diarrhea parasite hits 18 states as health officials scramble to find source
'Explosive' diarrhea parasite hits 18 states as health officials scramble to find source
Influencer Dream Doll Brii killed in Miramar Lamborghini shooting
Influencer Dream Doll Brii killed in Miramar Lamborghini shooting
Missing Mississippi teen Nolan Wells' family shares heartbreaking news
Missing Mississippi teen Nolan Wells' family shares heartbreaking news
Trump asks for 'restraining order' against Giorgia Meloni: Here's why
Trump asks for 'restraining order' against Giorgia Meloni: Here's why
Wimbledon 2026: Everything to know about British wild card entry Arthur Fery
Wimbledon 2026: Everything to know about British wild card entry Arthur Fery
Nancy Guthrie update: FBI provides major update on ransom notes in kidnapping case
Nancy Guthrie update: FBI provides major update on ransom notes in kidnapping case