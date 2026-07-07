Graham Platner likely to quit Maine Senate race after sexual misconduct allegations: Who can replace him?

Graham Platner likely to quit Maine Senate race after sexual misconduct allegations

Graham Platner's Senate campaign is shutting down after allegations of serious sexual misconduct arose and Maine Democrats are now quietly working to find the potential candidate if he decides to quit the race.

Politico published an account from a woman named Jenny Racicot, who claimed to have dated Platner once. She alleged that the Democratic Party politician showed up at her home uninvited one night in 2021, drunk and forced himself on her despite her repeated objections.

Platner acknowledged the effects these accusations might have on his campaign; however, he has maintained his innocence. The 41-year-old politician described the claims made by the woman as “categorically false.”

His support has started fading away as California Congressman Ro Khanna, Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego and Senator Democratic leader Chuck Schumer pulled their endorsement, describing the allegation as “serious.”

Maine law gives Platner until July 13 to withdraw from the race. If he does, the state Democratic Party would then have until July 27 to name a replacement for the November ballot.

The leading contender to replace Platner is Troy Jackson, who is a former State Senate President who ran for governor this year and came in third in the primary.