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Conor McGregor makes bold Bruce Lee claim ahead of Max Holloway fight

McGregor sends strong message ahead of Max Holloway rematch at UFC 329 on Saturday

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Published July 08, 2026

McGregor sends strong message ahead of Max Holloway rematch at UFC 329 on Saturday
McGregor sends strong message ahead of Max Holloway rematch at UFC 329 on Saturday

Irish mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Conor McGregor has made a bold claim just ahead of his return bout against former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

The 37-year-old fighter described himself as the “best and greatest featherweight athlete since Bruce Lee,” despite competing in just two UFC featherweight title fights.

McGregor is all set to face Holloway, whom he defeated via a three-round decision victory in 2013, in his first appearance in the Octagon since July 2021 on Saturday at UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both are now fighting in the UFC welterweight division.

Both have previously faced each other during the early stages of their career in 2013 when Holloway was just 21 years old and McGregor was having his second UFC fight.

McGregor, who rose to fame after his historic 13-second knock-out win against MMA legend Jose Aldo, praised his opponent, saying, “Holloway is very impressive and he is a future hall of famer.”

He added that the chance to fight the 34-year-old American who has established himself as one of the greatest fighters in the combat sports industry is a chance to “showcase my level.”

“I will have the results to show that I am the greatest featherweight since Bruce Lee,” McGregor added.

Holloway enters the fight with a professional record of 27-9, while McGregor stands at 22-6.

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