Ulema praise Geo News for offering unconditional apology over Muharram documentary

(From left) Prominent religious scholars Allama Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer, Allama Kaukab Noorani Okarvi, Mufti Muhammad Naveed Abbasi, and Mufti Muhammad Hanif Qureshi. — Facebook/YouTube/File

Prominent religious scholars have praised Geo News for offering an apology over the "Safar-e-Ishq" documentary aired on 10th Muharram, saying that, like true Muslims, the channel said it did not wish to be involved or included in anything improper or unlawful.

In a video statement, religious scholar Allama Kaukab Noorani Okarvi noted that Muslims are practitioners of “freedom of expression” but rather “restraint of thought”.

“Anything that falls under the category of disrespect, insolence, or blasphemy is absolutely intolerable to a Muslim. Visual material was broadcast in a programme on Geo Television that should not have been aired. It was never imagined that such a thing would happen in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, yet it occurred inadvertently and unintentionally.”

He added that the institution took self-notice, immediately deleted and erased all the material, apologised, and published an unconditional repentance.

“They clarified that, like true Muslims, they do not wish to be involved or included in anything improper, unlawful, or offensive that hurts people’s sentiments or clashes with religious teachings.”

By taking immediate action, the scholar said, Geo News terminated those individuals who were involved and took disciplinary measures.

“Strict precautions and administrative actions have been established for the future. Even today, a clear and unconditional repentance was published in the newspapers.”

“Geo apologised and repented; it is a very positive thing that they turned towards repentance and announced it. May Allah grant that they remain steadfast in this repentance and that such an act never happens within their institution again. However, PEMRA should also keep an eye on the surrounding environment to see where else such things might be happening and take immediate action there as well.”

Separately, scholar Allama Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer, the Chairman of the Quran-o-Sunnah Movement Pakistan, stated that for any broadcasting institution, anchor, or podcaster to present sketches or images of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) or other Prophets — whether with or without faces — is unacceptable and unlawful, even if the intent was not blasphemous.

However, he added that if the institution clarifies that the incident was unintentional, offers an unconditional apology, takes effective disciplinary action, and provides assurances that such a lapse will not occur in the future, then they may be given a second chance for reform.

“It remains essential for the institution to further strengthen its editorial monitoring and standards of responsibility.”

Moreover, scholar Mufti Muhammad Naveed Abbasi, head of Markaz Uloom-ul-Quran in Clifton, Karachi, said that any form of visual depiction of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), other Prophets, the Companions, the Mothers of the Believers, and the Ahl-ul-Bayt is not permissible in Sharia.

“This applies even if the purpose is to show reverence or is based on good intentions, as it contradicts the principles of religious sensitivity and the sanctity of holy personages.”

He noted that the documentary on Geo News included symbolic depictions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his grandsons, which the consensus of scholars deems strictly forbidden.

“Nevertheless, the institution took notice, removed the material, confessed their mistake, and announced corrective measures. Islamic ethics dictate that if an individual or institution confesses a lapse and takes practical steps to rectify it, their apology should be accepted.”

Distinguished scholar Mufti Muhammad Hanif Qureshi reiterated that the symbolic depictions were impermissible according to religious law. He observed that the institution took immediate notice, admitted the error, and published an apology.

“It is a positive development that the owners of Geo have once again officially confessed to their administrative weakness through advertisements and have sought repentance and forgiveness from Allah.”