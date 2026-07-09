Pakistan Navy rescues all 20 Pakistani crew members from sinking dhow: ISPR

Pakistan Navy, in coordination with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, launches a rescue operation to save 20 Pakistani crew members from a sinking cargo vessel on July 9, 2026. — ISPR

Cargo dhow experiencing severe flooding: ISPR.

ISPR says PNS HUNAIN diverted to undertake rescue operation.

All crew members recovered due to rescuers’ professionalism.



RAWALPINDI: In a swift and coordinated emergency response, Pakistan Navy in coordination with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has successfully rescued all 20 Pakistani crew members from a sinking cargo dhow operating east of Ormara which was experiencing severe flooding.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that PNS HUNAIN and required aerial assets were diverted to undertake rescue operation upon on receipt of distress call to Joint Maritime information Coordination Centre.

All 20 crew members were safely recovered from the distressed vessel due to the professionalism displayed by the rescuers, said the military’s media wing.

The ISPR said that all those rescued are being provided necessary medical attention.

The military’s media wing noted that the successful operation underscores PN and PMSA’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of life at sea and its readiness to respond to maritime emergencies around the clock.