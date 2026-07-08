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US consulates in Karachi, Lahore to resume services on July 20

Karachi consulate will provide US citizen services, non-immigrant visa processing, says US embassy in Islamabad

By
Web Desk
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Published July 08, 2026

Police and paramilitary vehicles stand outside the US Consulate General, a day after a protest following news of US and Israeli strikes on Iran that martyred Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Karachi, March 2, 2026. — Reuters
Police and paramilitary vehicles stand outside the US Consulate General, a day after a protest following news of US and Israeli strikes on Iran that martyred Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Karachi, March 2, 2026. — Reuters
  • US embassy in Islamabad announces reopening.
  • Lahore consulate to provide US citizen services.
  • Visa applicants advised to visit embassy website.

The US consulates in Karachi and Lahore are set to resume regular consular services from July 20, the US embassy in Islamabad said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the embassy said that the Lahore consulate will provide US citizen services, while the Karachi consulate will also provide services for non-immigrant visa processing.

"Whether you are applying for a visa or need American citizen services, visit the official US Embassy website to get started," it added.

The two consulates in Lahore and Karachi cancelled all visas and US citizen services in March following violent protests across the country.

Protests erupted worldwide, including in Pakistan, after the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran on February 28.

In Karachi, the demonstrators breached the outer wall of the US consulate's compound and vandalised the property. Meanwhile, firing during the incident claimed the lives of at least 11 people.

Following the protests, the US State Department said it had ordered non-emergency personnel and their families from US consulates in Karachi and Lahore to leave Pakistan due to security concerns.

"The Department of State ordered non-emergency US government employees and the family members of US government personnel from US Consulates Lahore and Karachi to leave Pakistan due to safety risks," the US embassy in Pakistan said in a statement at the time.

In May, the US Department of State announced the phased closure of its Consulate General in Peshawar, as the decision reflects a "commitment to ensuring the safety of diplomatic personnel".

The State Department, in an official statement, also announced the shifting of responsibility for diplomatic engagement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the US Embassy in Islamabad.

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