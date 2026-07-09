Politicians, media persons hail Geo News' apology over Muharram documentary

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Political, social and media personalities have welcomed Geo News' formal clarification and apology regarding the "Safar-e-Ishq" documentary aired on 10th Muharram, describing the move as a responsible and positive.

In social media posts, individuals belonging to different walks of life said that the Geo News administration and editorial team not only acknowledged their mistake but also apologised to the public.

They said that the decision reflected responsible journalism and should be viewed positively.

Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Punjab Assembly lawmaker Hina Pervaiz Butt described Geo News' acknowledgement of the mistake as a positive step.

Sharing the channel's apology on social media, she wrote that forgiveness and mercy are attributes of Allah Almighty and sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Journalist and anchorperson Wajahat Kazmi termed it a "positive development" after the Geo News acknowledged their mistake and publish the apology on the front pages of The News and Jang.

Anchorperson Shaukat Piracha also encouraged the broadcaster's admission to its mistake. He wrote that Allah Almighty also loves those who seek forgiveness.

Senior journalist Ahmed Mansoor also shared Geo News' apology on his social media account and praised the move.

Senior journalist Tanzeela Mazhar welcomed Geo News' formal apology over the mistake and the announcement of administrative changes aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future. She expressed hope that the matter would now move towards a positive resolution.

Journalist Mumtaz Haider wrote that Islam teaches repentance, forgiveness and reform.

He said that if an individual or institution acknowledges a mistake, expresses remorse and assures that it will not be repeated, then people should promote reformation rather than hatred, provocation or revenge.

Another user on X praised Geo News' apology, saying the organisation continues to acknowledge its administrative mistake.

The user added that the government and the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) should also seriously consider the apology issued by the broadcaster.

Geo News' unconditional apology

In an earlier statement, the broadcaster said the programme had depicted certain rituals practised by a limited number of people in Iraq and some other Middle Eastern countries. It clarified that the footage merely portrayed local customs and was never intended to represent, endorse, or promote any broader religious viewpoint.

Geo News said the material was neither produced by the channel nor aired with any deliberate intent or objective.

The broadcaster reiterated that it remains firmly committed to its policy of respecting the widely accepted beliefs and sensitivities of the Muslim Ummah, adding that the inclusion of the footage did not reflect its editorial position or institutional ideology.

It said the relevant content was removed immediately after the issue came to light, while prompt action was taken against those involved in its inclusion.

Geo News further stated that clarifications and an apology had been aired before the public reaction emerged. The channel expressed regret over any distress caused and reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the highest standards of religious respect.