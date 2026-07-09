UN chief praises Pakistan's contributions to peace in meeting with Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York on July 9, 2026. — Screengrab via X@PTVNewsOfficial

Naqvi, Guterres discuss regional situation, international affairs.

Pakistan, Russia agree to expand counterterrorism cooperation.

Both countries to sign interior ministries cooperation memorandum.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, during which both sides exchanged views on the regional situation and broader international affairs.

The discussion focused on Pakistan's mediation efforts that led to the signing of an agreement between the United States and Iran and its longstanding role in promoting regional and global peace, according to PTV News.

The UN secretary-general commended Pakistan's continued endeavors and contributions towards the establishment of peace, acknowledging the country's mediation efforts in addressing regional challenges.

Pakistan, Russia discuss strategy to counter Afghan terror groups

Separately, Pakistan and Russia agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between their respective interior ministries to institutionalise and expand bilateral cooperation.

The discussions also included a review of progress made on decisions taken during their previous meeting.

The interior minister and his Russian counterpart, Alexandrovich Kolokoltsev, held a meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation on key security issues.

The two ministers held detailed discussions on the prevailing regional situation and explored avenues to enhance collaboration in counter-narcotics, counterterrorism, cybercrime prevention, and joint police training exercises. They also discussed developing a coordinated strategy to counter terrorist networks operating in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

Naqvi invited his Russian counterpart to visit Pakistan, underscoring Islamabad’s commitment to strengthening engagement with Moscow.

Speaking during the meeting, Naqvi said that more than 25 terrorist organisations are currently active in Afghanistan, describing the elimination of extremist groups as a shared international responsibility.

“We need to work together and take effective measures to eradicate this menace,” Naqvi said, emphasising the importance of coordinated regional and international efforts to combat terrorism.