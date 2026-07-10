‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Ann Widdecombe breathes her last at 78

Strictly Come Dancing star Ann Widdecombe has passed away at the age of 78.

She breathed her last on the evening of Thursday, July 9. The cause of her death remained undisclosed.

Her demise was officially confirmed in a morning statement by her talent agency, Cloud 9 Management.

"It is with great sadness that today we announce the death of The Right Honourable Ann Widdecombe, DSG," a statement from her agents read.

"We send our deepest condolences to Ann's family and friends," they added.

The television personality and the British politician appeared on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2010.

Moreover, she also became a runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

In addition to her onscreen appearances, Anne is a former Conservative minister turned reform UK spokeswoman.

Her political career spanned decades, serving as MP for Maidstone in Kent for 23 years, before going on to join Reform UK.

Widdecombe served as a Home Office and an employment minister in Sir John Major's government between 1994 to 1997.

She left the Conservative Party in 2019 to join the Brexit Party. Served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from 2019 to 2020, before joining Reform UK in 2023, serving as its immigration and justice spokesperson.