 
Geo News

‘Strictly Come Dancing' star Ann Widdecombe breathes her last at 78

Ann Widdecombe appeared on BBC's 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2010

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 10, 2026

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Ann Widdecombe breathes her last at 78
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Ann Widdecombe breathes her last at 78

Strictly Come Dancing star Ann Widdecombe has passed away at the age of 78.

She breathed her last on the evening of Thursday, July 9. The cause of her death remained undisclosed.

Her demise was officially confirmed in a morning statement by her talent agency, Cloud 9 Management.

"It is with great sadness that today we announce the death of The Right Honourable Ann Widdecombe, DSG," a statement from her agents read.

"We send our deepest condolences to Ann's family and friends," they added.

The television personality and the British politician appeared on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2010.

Moreover, she also became a runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

In addition to her onscreen appearances, Anne is a former Conservative minister turned reform UK spokeswoman.

Her political career spanned decades, serving as MP for Maidstone in Kent for 23 years, before going on to join Reform UK.

Widdecombe served as a Home Office and an employment minister in Sir John Major's government between 1994 to 1997.

She left the Conservative Party in 2019 to join the Brexit Party. Served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from 2019 to 2020, before joining Reform UK in 2023, serving as its immigration and justice spokesperson.

Make us preferred on Google
Priyanka Chopra beams as she FaceTimes Nick Jonas from Wimbledon Royal Box
Priyanka Chopra beams as she FaceTimes Nick Jonas from Wimbledon Royal Box
Hailee Steinfeld's husband Josh Allen reveals who chose first baby's name
Hailee Steinfeld's husband Josh Allen reveals who chose first baby's name
Inside Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff's amicable separation
Inside Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff's amicable separation
Benson Boone joins Megan Moroney for 'Beautiful Things' live duet
Benson Boone joins Megan Moroney for 'Beautiful Things' live duet
Justin Baldoni pals support him after addressing Blake Lively settlement
Justin Baldoni pals support him after addressing Blake Lively settlement
Christine McGuinness opens up about emotional burden of parenting autistic children
Christine McGuinness opens up about emotional burden of parenting autistic children
Pregnant Holly Ramsay says she feels ‘truly pampered' after relaxing massage
Pregnant Holly Ramsay says she feels ‘truly pampered' after relaxing massage
Bunnie Xo reveals heartbreak behind IVF journey after divorce
Bunnie Xo reveals heartbreak behind IVF journey after divorce