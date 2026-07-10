In call with Iran's president, PM Shehbaz calls for preserving 'hard-earned' peace gains

President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian receives Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival at Sa'dabad Palace, Iran. — APP/File

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for preserving "hard-earned" peace gains achieved over the past few months in the Middle East amid renewed tensions between Iran and US.

A statement issued by the PMO on Friday said PM Shehbaz held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian.

During their conversation, PM Shehbaz expressed deep concern over the recent escalation in tensions in the region and underscored the urgent need to restore regional peace and stability.

"He called on Iran and all other parties to exercise restraint and refrain from any action that could jeopardise the hard-earned peace gains achieved over the past few months," according to the PM Office.

The prime minister stressed the importance of upholding the commitments undertaken under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), describing it as an "enduring framework" for promoting mutual understanding, respect and shared prosperity in the region and beyond.

The call comes a day after Iranian armed forces launched attacks on US military infrastructure in Gulf states following US strikes on Iran's southern coastal and eastern provinces, putting further strain on a Pakistan-brokered three-week-old ceasefire agreement.

Iranian media later reported multiple explosions across southern Iran, including Bushehr, where one of Iran's nuclear plants is located, along with Konarak, Choghadak and Bandar Abbas.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast commitment to regional peace and assured President Pezeshkian of Islamabad's readiness to continue playing an honest and sincere role in facilitating dialogue and supporting all efforts aimed at preserving peace and stability.

President Pezeshkian thanked PM Shehbaz, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and other senior Pakistani leaders for attending the funeral ceremony of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He also reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace and appreciated Pakistan's constructive support and sincere efforts for regional stability.

During the telephone conversations, the two leaders also reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Pezeshkian's visit to Islamabad last month and agreed to expedite follow-up actions to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across diverse fields.

The Prime Minister conveyed his respectful regards and best wishes to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations on matters of mutual interest and regional peace.