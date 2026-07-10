13 more terrorists killed in Op Shaban in Balochistan over 24 hours: security sources

Security forces are seen taking position during an operation in this undated image. — ISPR/File

At least 13 more India-backed terrorists have been killed during ongoing Operation Shaban in Balochistan, raising the total number of militants killed in the operation to 39, security sources said on Friday.

The operation was launched in the aftermath of the attack on the Mangi Dam police station and is being carried out jointly by the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) and Balochistan Police, security sources said.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Wednesday said that India-backed terrorists attacked the checkpoint, but police personnel fought the terrorists bravely and killed 15 militants during the initial engagement.

At the time, the military spokesperson said nine police personnel embraced martyrdom in the initial fighting, adding that militants had taken police personnel hostage before security forces reached the area.

The military spokesperson had said security forces carefully tightened the cordon around the militants because "our children were being held hostage."

He said that security forces remained engaged with the militants in the mountains of Ziarat from July 6. "When the terrorists realised the cordon had tightened, these cowards martyred 18 police personnel."

Lt Gen Chaudhry said 27 police personnel embraced martyrdom in the Mangi checkpoint attack, while 26 militants were killed in that operation.

Meanwhile, security sources said today that an attack on a police station in Khuzdar was also repelled, adding that Pakistan Army and FC troops carried out an operation in response, with reports indicating that eight militants were killed.

They further said that, since July 5, a total of 75 militants had been killed during Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations.

They further said that, since July 5, a total of 75 militants had been killed during Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations.

Separately, security sources also reported that five to six militants were killed in helicopter operations.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.