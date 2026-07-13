PM Shehbaz meets Qatari emir in Doha, offers condolences over Sheikh Hamad's death

PM Shehbaz meets Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, July 13, 2026. — X/@PakPMO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who arrived in Doha earlier today (Monday) on a day-long visit, met Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and offered condolences on the death of the former emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The prime minister is accompanied by PML-N President and former premier Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

In a statement, the Prime Minister Office said that the PM conveyed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Sheikh Hamad and paid rich tribute to the late Father emir's visionary leadership, statesmanship, and enduring contributions to Qatar's remarkable transformation as well as to regional peace, stability, and development.

The statement said that the prime minister recalled with deep appreciation Father Amir's warmth, kindness, and abiding affection for Pakistan, as well as his many memorable visits to the country over the years.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast solidarity with the leadership and people of Qatar during this period of profound grief, and prayed that Allah Almighty grant the departed soul the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdaus and bestow strength upon the royal family and the Qatari nation to bear this irreparable loss.

Qatari emir thanked PM Shehbaz, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and the delegation for the special gesture of travelling to Doha to personally offer condolences, describing it as a reflection of the deep-rooted fraternal bonds between the two brotherly countries and peoples.

To express solidarity on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan with the royal family, government, and people of Qatar on this sad demise, the prime minister declared today (13th of July, 2026), as a day of national mourning in Pakistan, with the national flag flying at half-mast throughout the country.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani died at the age of 74, the nation's Amiri Diwan, its top government body, said on Sunday.

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, before abdicating to his son Sheikh Tamim, the current leader of the gas-rich Gulf country.