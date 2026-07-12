 
Geo News

In call with Iran's Araghchi, DPM Dar terms 'dialogue, diplomacy' only paths to peace

Pakistan reiterates readiness to support regional peace and stability efforts, says Foreign Office

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 12, 2026

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (right) and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. — Reuters
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (right) and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. — Reuters
  • Dar urges restraint amid regional tensions.
  • Leaders review regional security situation.
  • Both sides agree to stay engaged.

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi that dialogue and diplomacy remained the only viable path to resolving disputes and ensuring lasting peace during a telephone conversation on Sunday.

The two leaders exchanged views on the evolving regional situation, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office. Dar urged all parties to pursue de-escalation and exercise restraint in line with the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding agreed in June.

US and Iranian forces exchanged heavy missile and drone strikes, with Tehran targeting US facilities in states across the Gulf on Sunday after saying it had again closed the vital Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump had earlier this week declared the end of a ceasefire meant to halt the fighting that the US and Israel began on February 28, though Trump has left the door open to continued negotiations.

The escalation followed several attacks on commercial ships in the area. Iran said it had closed the strait after firing a warning shot that struck a vessel travelling on an unapproved route, and said on Sunday it had disabled a second vessel.

The strait will remain closed until "the end of US interference in this region," Iran's Revolutionary Guards said. About a fifth of the world's oil supply transited through the Strait of Hormuz before the war, and Iran's effective blockade of the waterway has caused energy prices to surge, fuelling global inflation.

Meanwhile, the deputy prime minister underscored that “dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to resolving disputes and achieving lasting peace and stability in the region”.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to continue playing a constructive role in promoting and maintaining regional peace and stability.

The Foreign Office said both leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

Araghchi has accused the United States of violating the ceasefire agreement. "There can only be mutual compliance," he wrote on X on Friday.

On Sunday, Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf posted on X: "The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking."

Make us preferred on Google
Govt to take evidence of India's 'proxy war' in Balochistan to global forums: PM's aide video
Govt to take evidence of India's 'proxy war' in Balochistan to global forums: PM's aide
In call with Iran's president, PM Shehbaz calls for preserving 'hard-earned' peace gains
In call with Iran's president, PM Shehbaz calls for preserving 'hard-earned' peace gains
Authorities on high alert as monsoon rains threaten floods nationwide
Authorities on high alert as monsoon rains threaten floods nationwide
Karachi matric board announces SSC Part-II Science Group results
Karachi matric board announces SSC Part-II Science Group results
Senate body approves proposed legislation to grant blue passports to ex-parliamentarians
Senate body approves proposed legislation to grant blue passports to ex-parliamentarians
Over 40 terrorists killed in Operation Shaban in Balochistan: security sources video
Over 40 terrorists killed in Operation Shaban in Balochistan: security sources
Ulema praise Geo News for offering unconditional apology over Muharram documentary video
Ulema praise Geo News for offering unconditional apology over Muharram documentary
Mufti Taqi Usmani's fatwa rules cryptocurrency purchases impermissible
Mufti Taqi Usmani's fatwa rules cryptocurrency purchases impermissible