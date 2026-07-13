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Women's empowerment a national priority for Pakistan: law minister

At OIC summit on women, Azam Nazeer Tarar says Pakistan is expanding legal and policy measures to advance women's rights and opportunities

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Published July 13, 2026

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar meeting Minister Amal Ammar, President of the National Council for Women, Arab Republic of Egypt, on the sidelines of the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women, Islamabad, July 12, 2026. — APP
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar meeting Minister Amal Ammar, President of the National Council for Women, Arab Republic of Egypt, on the sidelines of the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women, Islamabad, July 12, 2026. — APP

Pakistan assumed the chairmanship of the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women in Islamabad, with Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar saying the country would work to turn shared commitments on women's empowerment into practical action across the Islamic world.

Assuming the chairmanship, Tarar said Pakistan regarded the role as a responsibility to help improve the lives of women in OIC member states, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

He said Pakistan would promote the exchange of experiences, encourage practical cooperation and advance the shared commitment to women's empowerment.

Tarar said women's empowerment is a national priority for Pakistan, enshrined in the Constitution, inspired by faith and essential to the country's future.

Pakistan, the law minister said, is continuing to strengthen its legal, policy and institutional framework to advance women's rights, opportunities and leadership.

He added that the government is working to expand women's leadership, financial inclusion and entrepreneurship, bridge the digital divide, improve access to justice and create safer and more inclusive workplaces.

Tarar said the collective effort must ensure that no woman or girl was left behind because of conflict, poverty or inequality.

OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs Tarig Ali Bakheet also called for collective and concrete action to improve the lives of women and girls across OIC member states.

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