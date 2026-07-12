Mediator Pakistan expresses deep concern over escalating ME tensions, urges restraint

A man rides his motorbike past a billboard installed alongside a road in Islamabad, April 10, 2026. —Reuters

FO urges all sides to take immediate steps towards de-escalation.

Dialogue, diplomacy only paths to peace, says Foreign Office.

Iran says Hormuz to stay closed till 'end of US interference'.

Pakistan on Sunday expressed deep concern over the recent escalation in Mideast tensions and urged all sides to exercise restraint and honour their commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

US and Iranian forces have exchanged heavy missile and drone assaults, with Tehran targeting US facilities in states across the Gulf on Sunday and saying it had again closed the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The renewed violence casts further doubt on the future of an interim US-Iran Islamabad MoU signed last month that aimed to reopen the strait and end the war after a further 60 days of negotiations.

In the past week, US President Donald Trump has said he considers the ceasefire over, while leaving the door open to more talks.

In a statement issued today, the Foreign Office reiterated Pakistan's strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all brotherly countries in the region.

"Pakistan reiterates its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all brotherly countries in the region, and urges all sides to exercise restraint, take immediate steps towards de-escalation, and uphold respective commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)," the foreign ministry said.

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan remained committed to supporting efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy.

"On its part, Pakistan remains committed to providing all support towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy," the FO statement added.

The FO statement came hours after Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi exchanged views on the evolving regional situation.

Dar told his counterpart that dialogue and diplomacy remained the only viable path to resolving disputes and ensuring lasting peace.

DPM Dar also urged all parties to pursue de-escalation and exercise restraint in line with the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding agreed in June.

The Foreign Office said both leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

— With additional input from Reuters