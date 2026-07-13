117 terrorists eliminated in Balochistan since July 5: security sources

Pakistan Army soldiers stand at a tunnel in Bolan, Balochistan. — Reuters/File

Terrorists being targeted in air, ground operations: security sources.

At least 76 militants killed in Operation Shaban so far.

Large cache of weapons, ammunition recovered from killed militants.



QUETTA: At least 117 terrorists have been killed in Operation Shaban and other law enforcement operations across Balochistan since July 5, security sources said on Monday.

The sources asserted that the ongoing Operation Shaban, a joint operation launched by the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) and police, will continue in the province until the last terrorist is neutralised.

India-backed terrorists are being targeted through air and ground operations, the sources added.

Earlier in the day, the security sources confirmed that five more terrorists were gunned down during fresh operations in the province, raising the total number of militants killed in Operation Shaban to 76.

A large cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed militants, including M4 rifles, submachine guns, rocket launchers, mobile phones and other equipment, they added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Operation Shaban was launched in the aftermath of a deadly attack on the Mangi Dam police station in Ziarat.

42 people, including security personnel and civilians, were martyred in three recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had said last week that India-backed terrorists attacked the checkpoint but police personnel fought bravely, killing 15 militants in the initial engagement.

Nine police personnel had embraced martyrdom in the initial fighting, while militants also took police personnel hostage before security forces reached the area.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban came to power in 2021.

In response, Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, targeting terrorist hideouts across the border, killing scores of Afghan Taliban operatives and injuring hundreds more.

Despite several rounds of talks, both countries have been unable to reach an agreement, largely due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to act against terrorist outfits operating from Afghan soil.