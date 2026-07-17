Rain, thundershowers likely in most parts of country from July 18: PMD

Vehicles pass through heavy rain on the Expressway in Islamabad. — APP/File

PMD warns of urban flooding risks in parts of Punjab, KP.

Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas KP, GB: PMD.

Hot weather likely to subside during forecast period: PMD.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast widespread rain, windstorms and thundershowers across most parts of the country from July 18 to 25, warning of flash floods, landslides and urban flooding in vulnerable areas.

In an advisory, the Met Office said that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and are likely to strengthen over the weekend.

A western disturbance is expected to approach the upper parts of the country on Monday, increasing rainfall activity, it added.

The PMD said that Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Faisalabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot and Okara are likely to receive rain, windstorms and thundershowers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls from the evening of July 19 to July 23.

Further, Noorpur Thal, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur, are expected to receive rainfall from July 20 to 24.

According to the Met Office, most parts of Sindh would remain hot and very humid; however, isolated rain and thundershowers are expected in Tharparkar, Mithi, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Dadu and Jacobabad from the evening of July 20 to July 24.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain, windstorms and thundershowers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are expected from the evening of July 19 to July 23 in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Karak, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, Shangla, Battagram, Buner and Kohat

KP's Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, North and South Waziristan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan and Hangu are expected to experience similar weather pattern during the forecast period.

The Met Office said that Kashmir is likely to receive rain, windstorms and thundershowers, with scattered heavy to very heavy falls, from the evening of July 18 to July 25 with occasional gaps.

Areas expected to be affected include Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, moderate to heavy rain, windstorms and thunderstorms are expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from the evening of July 18 to July 25.

Balochistan is likely to receive rain, windstorms and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls in Zhob, Sherani, Loralai, Kohlu, Sibi, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Barkhan, Dera Bugti and Khuzdar from the evening of July 19 to July 23.

PMD warns of urban flooding, landslides risks

The PMD cautioned that heavy rainfall may trigger urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Multan and Faisalabad from July 20 to 23.

Landslides may also occur in vulnerable areas of upper KP, GB, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir between July 20 and 25.

The department further warned of possible flash flooding in local streams and nullahs of Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, northeastern Punjab, Islamabad, KP, GB, the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and northeastern Balochistan during the forecast period.

It advised tourists and travellers to avoid unnecessary journeys during the forecast period, while farmers were urged to manage crop activities according to the weather conditions and ensure proper care of livestock.

The department said that the prevailing hot and humid weather is likely to subside during the forecast period.