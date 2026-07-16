CM Maryam announces 100,000 free electric bikes for students

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif speaks at the launching ceremony of the "E-bike programme" in Lahore in this image released on July 11, 2024. — Facebook/Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Punjab to establish Nawaz Sharif schools in every tehsil: CM.

Maryam urges parents to keep children away from unsafe sites.

CM urges students to learn AI, robotics and machine learning.



Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that Nawaz Sharif Schools of Eminence would be established in every tehsil, while students will be given 100,000 free electric bikes.

Addressing a ceremony in Arifwala, CM Maryam said that the provincial government is converting govt schools into modern educational institutions, where children of the poor and the rich will have equal facilities and opportunities.

She also announced that 100,000 laptops and another 50,000 meritorious scholarships will be given to students.

Maryam said that the law and order situation in Punjab is better, daughters are safe, and education erases differences.

The Punjab chief minister stressed the safety of children and said that education is the power that opens the doors of development by eliminating social differences.

She urged parents not to send their children to unsafe places during the rainy season.

CM Maryam said that in recent days, 14 children lost their lives due to the collapse of the roof of an under-construction house, which she is extremely saddened by.

She further said that they are responsible for the 130million people of Punjab and millions of students; that is why the government is giving top priority to education and the safety of students.

Maryam said that the scope of green electric buses is being continuously expanded for children who do not have quality travel facilities so that they can travel safely and comfortably.

The chief minister urged the students to proudly say that they are studying in government schools, because the govt has resolved to provide the same facilities in government schools that are available in expensive private educational institutions.

She said that education is the greatest equalising force and higher education opens new paths for human development.

She said that there was an extraordinary interest in admissions to the Nawaz Sharif School of Eminence, where five thousand students took the test for one thousand seats.

She said that the lack of all basic facilities is being addressed at a cost of Rs40 billion in government schools across Punjab, including new classrooms, furniture, bathrooms, clean water, fans and other necessary facilities.

She further said that the government is establishing science, technology, mathematics, computer and IT labs, while for the first time artificial intelligence labs are also being set up so that Punjab students can also acquire modern knowledge like children from developed countries of the world.

The Punjab chief minister urged the students to learn artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics, saying that these skills are the guarantee of success in the future.

"This is just the beginning of change in the education sector in Punjab, and soon 300 modern schools will be established across the province," she added.