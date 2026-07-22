Flight cancellations: Full list of disrupted routes to New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington

Severe thunderstorms across the Northeast U.S. have caused widespread travel disruptions, with more than 2,000 flights cancelled and thousands delayed.

As per the FlightAware, more than 5,000 flights faced delays within, into, or out of the United States as powerful storms swept through the region.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued at least eight major airports, including LaGuardia, Newark Liberty, Boston Logan, Philadelphia International, and Reagan National.

Full details for disrupted routes

Among New York Airports, LaGuardia Airport is affected the most with over 200 outbound cancellations and around 100 delays. More than 25% of total scheduled flights are cancelled, with an FAA ground stop issued until 8:00 a.m. EST with possible extensions.

On the other hand, John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) experienced average delays of up to 4 hours, with over 230 combined cancellations with Newark.

Heavily affected routes include routes to/from Florida, California, and major international destinations. Additionally, Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) reported cancellations and delayed routes to/from Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and international hubs.

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) also issued cancellations to/from routes to New York, D.C., Chicago, and Florida, with travellers advised to allow extra time and check airline communication.

Additionally, major international and domestic routes are affected across Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Full list of affected routes by region

New York to Florida (LGA, JFK, EWR)

New York to California (LGA, JFK, EWR)

Boston to New York (BOS, LGA, JFK)

Boston to D.C. (BOS, DCA, IAD)

Philadelphia to New York (PHL, LGA, JFK)

D.C. to Midwest (DCA, IAD)

Northeast to Chicago (LGA, BOS, PHL)

Northeast to Atlanta (LGA, EWR, BOS)

Northeast to Dallas (LGA, EWR, DCA)

Airlines that are issuing waivers include American Airlines, Delta Airlines, JetBlue Airways, and United Airlines. Apart from the above listed airports, Baltimore/ Washington International (BWI), Westchester County Airport (HPN), Teterboro Airport (TEB), Islip (ISP), Richmond (RIC), and Norfolk (ORF) are also affected by severe weather.

Additional storms are expected through Wednesday, July 22, and travellers are advised to monitor airline communications to stay updated.