Rep. Cleo Fields announces exit after SCOTUS ruling—what it means for Louisiana

Republican Cleo Fields has announced he will not be contesting reelection and decided to run for state Senate amid the Supreme Court ruling.

Fields' announcement comes after the Supreme Court ruled that Louisiana State’s second majority-Black district was an illegal racial gerrymander.

The Louisiana state lawmakers passed a new district map in May that removed his election district boundaries.

In a statement on his official portal on Tuesday, July 21, Fields said, he came to the decision after “a great deal of prayer and reflection.”

While announcing his plans to contest for the unexpired term for the state Senate in Louisiana’s 14th District, he said, “I feel my calling to serve the people is better put to use back home than here in D.C., and I intend to answer that call.”

Fields had previously held a state Senate seat before winning the Congressional race in 2024.

Fields’ predecessor, Sen. Larry Selders, won in a special election in 2025 and filled up the vacant seat that was left vacant after the former vacated the seat.

But after Selders’ passing earlier this month, the seat once again has become up for grabs.

The National Republican Congressional Committee on Monday, July 20, announced that LA-06 was among seven other Democratic-controlled districts it is targeting.

The NRCC has locked in targets for over 30 districts that were up for grabs in the upcoming midterms.

In historical context, it’s not the first time that Fields’ district was ruled unconstitutional; back in 1996, at the time, 4th congressional district was first declared a racial gerrymander.

Fields was first elected to represent Louisiana’s 6th district at age 29 in 1992.