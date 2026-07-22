Heat say LeBron James 'introductory' presser video was accident—but fans aren't convinced

LeBron James 'moving to the Miami Heat' reached fever pitch heights after the franchise’s presser video leak blunder on Tuesday, July 21.

The video leak on the Heat’s official YouTube channel sparked buzz as NBA world was already looking for clues to know when King James will announce his free agency decision.

The Miami Heat’s page on YouTube leaked a live video stream titled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference” that was scheduled for July 27, 2026.

This 'introductory' presser was never going to escape the attention of eagle-eyed users, who took screenshots and screen recordings.

The next step was the online sleuths began spinning the rumour mill at full speed, speculating that King James had signed to the 305.

A Heat spokesperson clarified in an interview with Miami Herald reporter Anthony Chiang on Tuesday, July 21, that the upload was “mistakenly made public” by the team’s social media department for “the possibility of James eventually deciding to join the Heat this offseason,” adding, "There's no validity to the video.”

The post in question was later removed and made private.

Online sleuths have been arguing about whether it was just a tip-off of what comes ahead or a PR stunt.

King James’ agent and long-time friend, Rich Paul had also addressed concerns of the NBA commissioner Adam Silver, on earlier Tuesday, saying he “doesn’t know when his client will decide what team he’ll play for the next season.”

Amid the free agency period, many NBA insiders have weighed in to hint at possible stops for LeBron James for his 24th season.

Brian Windhorst recently revealed that “I think Miami is on the board absolutely.

"The narrative, the arc, the good story, which the Bron cares about, the story is in Cleveland, the family is in Golden State, the basketball is in Miami."

King James last month informed the Lakers he will play for the 24th season somewhere else.

Since then, the NBA world has been curious to know where the four-time NBA champion King James would end up for the upcoming season.