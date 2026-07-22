GTA 6 fans pin trailer 3 hopes on Take-Two's August 7 earnings call—but will it actually drop?

GTA 6 fans are once again pinning hopes on Take-Two’s upcoming earnings call set for Friday, August 7, 2026.

Since GTA 6 announced pre-orders from June 25, the gaming enthusiasts have been buzzing with rumours that the next trailer could drop before August 7.

GTA 6 fans are digging out every single slice of news Rockstar has to offer to find out when GTA 6, the most anticipated game of the decade, will drop its final trailer before its big launch.

Although many speculations are purely guesswork since Rockstar has not made any comment on when trailer 3 will be dropped ahead of November 19 launch.

So far, Rockstar, which is the official publisher of Grand Theft Auto 6, a.k.a. GTA 6, has managed to hide teasers in previous updates.

GTA 6 after announcing the pre-orders, has officially entered into its summer marketing cycle.

Take-Two, the parent company that owns Rockstar, has scheduled the first quarter financial call for Friday, August 7, 2026.

To keep track of past releases, it might be possible that Rockstar drops trailer 3 between the end of July and the first week of August.

Why is it fuelling hype now?

Because Rockstar’s latest cover art and pre-order reveals arrive a few weeks after the last earnings call on May 21, 2026.

What's expected release window for GTA 6 trailer 3?

Some may argue that earnings calls aren’t a reliable indicator for trailer updates; then what is?

For that we have to explore past references in the market cycle for GTA 5.

The last instalment of GTA saw five trailers preceding its launch on September 17, 2013, that included a one-minute cinematic trailer on August 29.

The number of trailers of GTA 5 obviously doesn’t match in numbers with GTA 6, but it's all about timing before a drop that might give an indicator of Rockstar’s next big move.

The aforesaid gameplay video was dropped on July 9, 2013, nearly two months before launch.

What came next was a 60-second cinematic trailer on August 29, just three weeks before GTA 5's release.

So putting things in context, the first look at GTA 6 gameplay might drop around September, with two months left into its buzzworthy November 19 launch.

To safely state, while not jumping to conclusions, there’s possibility that GTA 6 trailer 3 could be released at any time now and November 19, 2026.