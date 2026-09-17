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Visually impaired Fawad Alam wins inaugural season of Pakistan's Got Talent

Pakistani viewers cast highest number of votes for Fawad in the talent show's finale

By
Our Correspondent
|

Published September 17, 2026

Blind artist Fawad Alam emerges as the winner of the first season of Pakistans Got Talent. — Screengrab via Facebook/@harpalgeotv
Blind artist Fawad Alam emerges as the winner of the first season of Pakistan's Got Talent. — Screengrab via Facebook/@harpalgeotv

KARACHI: Blind artist Fawad Alam has won the inaugural season of "Pakistan's Got Talent", securing the highest number of votes from viewers.

The 17-episode show concluded last week on Geo TV, with Fawad receiving the highest number of votes from the Pakistani public, making him the winner of the inaugural season of the talent show.

Following his victory, Fawad was presented with a trophy as well as a brand-new car as prizes.

A sixth-grade student, Fawad captured the attention of viewers throughout the competition with his exceptional talent, love for music and confident performances despite being visually impaired.

A notable aspect of Fawad's success was that he did not allow his disability to define him, instead making his abilities the defining feature of his identity.

He showcased his passion for music and his artistic talent on stage with remarkable confidence, eventually defeating dozens of contestants to earn the title of the first winner of "Pakistan's Got Talent".

Fawad's achievement is not only a memorable moment for him but also carries an encouraging message for children with special abilities who may, for various reasons, begin to consider their dreams impossible.

Through his talent and hard work, Fawad has demonstrated that with determination and confidence, challenges can be faced and goals can be achieved.

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