Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome another baby girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are officially a family of four!

The Bollywood power couple announced the arrival of their second daughter on Saturday, September 19, sharing the sweetest little glimpse of their newest family member.

Posting a photo of a tiny baby foot on Instagram, Deepika and Ranveer wrote, “Welcome baby girl”, alongside the birth date, 19.9.2026.

They signed off as “Dua, Deepika and Ranveer”, adding an evil-eye emoji for a little extra protection from negative energy.

Their first daughter, Dua, was born on September 8, 2024, and she now has a baby sister to grow up with.

The announcement quickly turned into a Bollywood celebration, with several of the couple’s friends and fellow stars flooding the comments with congratulations.

Mimi star Kriti Sanon wrote: "Awww!! congratulations you guys!!! Dua has a baby sister!!! Such a blessing!"

Iconic singer Shreya Ghoshal added: "Congratulations"

Actor Angad Bedi also shared his blessings, writing: "Baba sukh rakhe, ek aur devi".

Deepika and Ranveer’s own love story began on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. They dated for several years before tying the knot on November 14, 2018.

For Deepika, motherhood has already become one of the most meaningful chapters of her life. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, she described it as her greatest role yet.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mother, and now I’m playing my best role,” she said.

And now, she has another little co-star at home.