'Be unapologetically yourself': Hareem Farooq challenges beauty norms

Pakistani actor-producer Hareem Farooq. Instagram@hareemfarooq

Pakistani actor-producer Hareem Farooq has shared a message about body image and self-acceptance, encouraging people, especially women, to look beyond conventional beauty standards and value themselves for qualities beyond their physical appearance.

Farooq shared pictures highlighting her stretch marks and what the so-called beauty standards would see as “imperfections” in an Instagram post. It listed a range of physical features and changes, including acne, marks, hair loss, weight gain, extreme weight loss, flabby or toned arms, back rolls, and thick or thin bodies.

She also mentioned different skin tones and hair types, writing: “Tan, fair or golden skin. Thin or voluminous hair. Straight or curly hair and whatnot.”

Farooq said none of these things determines a person's beauty or worth, arguing that qualities such as empathy, honesty, courage, helpfulness, character, perseverance, joy, faith, kindness and fearlessness matter more.

She also highlighted “the love you carry in your heart, the intelligence of your mind, the purity of your soul” and the way a person faces adversity, treats others, owns their roots and values, and supports and celebrates other people.

According to Farooq, bodies naturally change because of pregnancy, hormones, illness, stress, trauma, grief and survival. She said society adds another burden through patriarchal beauty standards, which pressure people, “especially women”, to remain a particular size, shape and what is considered acceptable.

"Accept, embrace and honour your body. It has carried you through the good, the bad, the extraordinary and the unbearable. Be grateful for it. Be gentle with it. Carry it towards health with gratitude being your best friend," she wrote.

The 'Janaan' producer urged people to be grateful and gentle with their bodies while working towards health.

She further said a person's body should not be treated as “a public debate, a cautionary tale or an invitation for commentary”, adding that nobody owes the world an explanation, apology or performance of acceptability.

Farooq called for people to be allowed to dress, age, change, heal and take up space without being measured against someone else's standards.

“Difference is not a flaw, and individuality is not a problem to solve,” she wrote.

The 'Parchi' actor also urged people to challenge the cycle of judgment through their words, gaze, assumptions and silence, and to choose “respect over judgment, freedom over conformity and compassion over control”.

Concluding her message, Farooq wrote: “Your body is yours. Your life is yours. Be unapologetically yourself and make room for everyone else to do the same. You are beautiful just the way you are.”