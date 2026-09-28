Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sanson Ki Mala Pe' earns praise from Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

From (left to right), renowned Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and India's Diljit Singh Dosanjh perform during concert. — Instagram/@officialrfakworld and @diljitdosanjh

Global music powerhouse Rahat Fateh Ali Khan praised Diljit Singh Dosanjh for paying tribute to legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with ‘Sanson ki Mala Pe’, saying he endeavoured to honour the song with genuine respect and passion.

The appreciation came days after India's Diljit paid tribute to legendary qawwal Nusrat before transforming the atmosphere into a celebration of legacy by paying tribute to NFAK during the Aura World Tour.

Rahat — NFAK’s nephew — gave the praising remarks after his concert in Toronto on Sunday, hailing Diljit for doing justice to the piece.

“It would be very appropriate to say that even big artists get nervous while performing Khan Sahab’s song, but Diljit has done full justice to the best of his ability, with his heart,” he said.

“We can see and hear it [his efforts] too,” said Rahat.

After receiving appreciative messages from fans, Diljit, on September 14, described his emotions behind performing in a live session on social media.

He found that performing NFAK’s song was not as easy as a piece of cake, saying: "Nusrat Sahab was a great artist, and singing his song was not easy for anyone. I wanted to try and pay tribute to him; he was a legend," Dosanjh said.

This was not the first time Dosanjh had referenced Pakistan on a major stage.

He previously performed with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir during a London concert. The two later appeared together in Sardaar Ji 3, becoming a notable cross-border collaboration in Punjabi cinema.