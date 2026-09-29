Pakistan target Asean Cup turnaround vs Philippines after heavy Thailand defeat

Pakistan's Abdullah Shah (L) vies for the ball with Thailand's Teerasak Poeiphimai during their Fifa Asean Cup Division 1, Group B match at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung, Indonesia, on Saturday. — X/PFF

Pakistan will look to recover from their heavy opening defeat to Thailand when they face the Philippines today (Tuesday) in a crucial Group B match at the inaugural Fifa Asean Cup.

Pakistan were outplayed in a 4-0 loss to Thailand but showed flashes of promise despite the heavy scoreline, while goalkeeper Yousuf Butt produced several important saves to keep his side in the contest.

The Philippines, meanwhile, were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Vietnam and pushed the regional champions close.

With Thailand and Vietnam having won their opening matches, FIFA has described Tuesday's meeting as a must-win clash for both Pakistan and the Philippines, with the winner keeping their hopes of progressing from Group B alive.

Pakistan's defeat to Thailand saw Teerasak Poeiphimai score twice, while Jude Soonsup-Bell and an own goal accounted for the other two goals.

The match will be played at Bandung's Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 4pm local time (2pm PST), according to Fifa.

Pakistan held Thailand at bay for around half an hour in their opening match, with Mohibullah making an important interception, Ali Raza producing a timely sliding tackle and goalkeeper Yousuf Butt making a key save.

Thailand eventually broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Teerasak followed up after Yousuf had saved Soonsup-Bell's header. Soonsup-Bell then doubled the lead before half-time, while Teerasak completed his brace late in the second half.

Pakistan coach Nolberto Solano made three changes at the interval in an attempt to inject greater attacking threat, and his side showed more initiative after the break but could not find a way back into the contest.

The Philippines, meanwhile, enter Tuesday's game with a squad strengthened by the return of several overseas-based players who were unavailable during the August Asean Championship. The Philippine Football Federation said the Fifa international-window status of the tournament allowed it to call up a number of key players from clubs abroad.

Pakistan are competing in Division One of the 14-team inaugural Fifa Asean Cup alongside Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam in Group B. The group matches are being staged in Indonesia, with Pakistan's final fixture against Vietnam scheduled for October 2, according to Fifa.

Pakistan's campaign comes after an encouraging summer under Solano, when they went unbeaten at the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament in the Maldives and defeated Afghanistan in the final to claim their first standalone international tournament title in decades.