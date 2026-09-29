 
Geo News

Asian Games organisers regret Pakistan and South Korea travel mix-ups

Both teams boarded buses bound for wrong destinations, says spokesperson

By
Reuters
|

Published September 29, 2026

Gold medallists Kazakhstans Ruslan Kurbanov, Vadim Sharlaimov, Kirill Prokhodov and Yerlik Sertay celebrate on the podium after winning the Mens Team Epee at the Aichi International Exhibition Center, Tokoname, Japan, September 27, 2026. — Reuters
Gold medallists Kazakhstan's Ruslan Kurbanov, Vadim Sharlaimov, Kirill Prokhodov and Yerlik Sertay celebrate on the podium after winning the Men's Team Epee at the Aichi International Exhibition Center, Tokoname, Japan, September 27, 2026. — Reuters

NAGOYA: Organisers of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 apologised for a travel mix-up on Monday, which saw Pakistan reaching a wrong venue ahead of their volleyball match against Uzbekistan, which eventually had to be delayed to salvage the situation.

Pakistan captain Murad Jehan posted a video on Instagram to share what he called "another mismanagement" after they arrived at a wrong venue for a Pool A match.

A Games spokesperson said the South Korean men's team also missed their practice session after reaching a wrong venue.

"Both teams boarded buses bound for the wrong destinations. We would like to offer our sincere apologies to both teams for the inconvenience this caused," the spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Pakistan team was scheduled to head to Okazaki for their match, but their bus went toward Inuyama, where the practice venue is located.

"The route was later corrected, and upon their arrival in Okazaki, the match was held after pushing back the start time.

"While delaying the start time was undoubtedly a major inconvenience to the team, by adjusting the competition schedule, we were able to ensure that the match itself was conducted properly."

Pakistan brushed off the disruption and cruised to their second successive victory with a 3-0 win.

The organisers had earlier apologised for the transportation and logistical issues that have plagued the Games.

Make us preferred on Google
Asian Games close in Japan after records, rancour and rain
Asian Games close in Japan after records, rancour and rain
Sri Lanka unveil squad for ODI tri-series in Pakistan
Sri Lanka unveil squad for ODI tri-series in Pakistan
Kainat Imtiaz bids farewell to international cricket after 13 years
Kainat Imtiaz bids farewell to international cricket after 13 years
Asian Games: Pakistan beat China 3-0 to win men's volleyball bronze
Asian Games: Pakistan beat China 3-0 to win men's volleyball bronze
Pakistan defeat South Korea 5-3 to win Asian Games hockey bronze
Pakistan defeat South Korea 5-3 to win Asian Games hockey bronze
India defeat Pakistan by 19 runs to claim Asian Games cricket gold
India defeat Pakistan by 19 runs to claim Asian Games cricket gold
Sri Lanka drop Asalanka from T20 against Pakistan
Sri Lanka drop Asalanka from T20 against Pakistan
Pakistan bow out of FIFA ASEAN Cup after fighting 4-2 defeat to Vietnam
Pakistan bow out of FIFA ASEAN Cup after fighting 4-2 defeat to Vietnam