Forensic expert hired by Nolan Wells' family clarifies phone messages weren't deleted

Nolan Wells' case has taken another turn after a grand jury declined to indict anyone in the death of a Mississippi teen who vanished on a Fourth of July boat trip to Horn Island.

The digital forensic expert hired by Nolan Wells’ family clarified that Wells’ phone data was not tampered with at all following his disappearance on July 4, 2026.

Andrew Garrett, while appearing on a TikTok livestream that was published on YouTube on September 25, said he had not previously said that Wells’ phone was tampered with after he last locked it before his disappearance.

“When we say erased from the phone, you’ve got to be a little careful with that. What happens is, when you and I are in conversation on Snapchat, and you decide to delete the messages on my side of the phone, you can do that remotely.

"That was done. There are some messages that were recalled and deleted from the phone,” Garrett explained.

“I didn’t say somebody unlocked the phone and started playing with the phone and started deleting the phone because that’s exactly what I would’ve said,” he added.

“I said there was deletions on the phone and then there was interactions with the phone—the interactions with the phone are like people waking the screen up, you can see the messages on the front, that kind of stuff—but it’s not unlocking it,” Garrett maintained.

There were over 3,000 Snapchat records from Wells’ account made public by the Garrett’s forensics company.

The forensic data shows Wells’ phone was last used at around 2:17 or 2:18 p.m. on July 4 and remained locked until it was with his family on July 5, 2026.