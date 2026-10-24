Personalised cancer vaccine cuts risk of deadly skin cancer returning by 42% in major trial

A personalized cancer vaccine created from the same mRNA technology used for COVID-19 vaccines has shown 42% protection against the return of aggressive skin cancer, bringing hope for a new treatment paradigm.

The vaccine, developed by Moderna and Merck, was given to 1,137 patients at high risk for deadly melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

Patients who received the vaccine plus the drug Keytruda had much lower rates of recurrence or death when compared with those who received Keytruda alone, according to results released this week.

Eighty-two percent of patients who had both treatments were still not experiencing cancer recurrence after 2 years, compared with 70% of patients who were treated with standard immunotherapy alone.

The new treatment is tailored to the individual's cancer, whereas traditional vaccines are aimed at blocking cancers in general.

The scientists study the mutations in a surgically removed tumor and create a vaccine to instruct the immune system on how to identify and destroy cancer cells.

It is given in combination with Keytruda, which helps the body's immune system kill the cancer.

Scientists also noted that the combination lowered cancer's spread to other parts of the body or death by 38%.

The findings were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Madrid and have been accepted for publication in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The vaccine is, however, still experimental and has not been approved by regulators.

Researchers are continuing to monitor patients to determine whether the treatment improves overall survival.

The results could also pave the way for personalized vaccines targeting other cancers, including lung, kidney and pancreatic tumours.