UK, France simulate nuclear strike for first time in warning to Russia

Europe’s two nuclear powers, England and France, have joined hands as the Russian threat escalates. In an unprecedented move, the fighter jets from both countries simulated a nuclear strike in an apparent warning to Russia as the fighting in Ukraine continues.

According to French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin French Rafales and RAF Typhoons participated in the war games, codenamed Rummy, held on Tuesday.

She said, “Having independent nuclear forces does not preclude coordination,” adding that French cooperation with the UK continues to deepen.

This marks the first time British fighter jets participated in a French nuclear deterrence drill, highlighting growing military cooperation between the two countries.

During the war games, French Rafale jets took off from the Saint-Dizier airbase in northeastern France before being escorted by British Typhoon aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea.

However, no actual nuclear weapons were used during the exercise.

The joint operation follows an agreement signed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron in July 2025 to strengthen coordination between their nuclear forces.

Both countries maintain independent nuclear arsenals, with France possessing approximately 290 nuclear warheads and Britain around 225, according to estimates.

While Britain relies on submarine-launched nuclear weapons, France maintains both sea-based and airborne nuclear capabilities.

The latest drill demonstrated how the two countries could coordinate their military operations without placing their nuclear weapons under joint command.

The exercise comes as European countries seek to strengthen their defence capabilities amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and uncertainty over Washington's long-term security commitments to the continent.

Neither country has announced plans to merge its nuclear forces, and officials have maintained that decisions concerning the use of nuclear weapons will remain under their respective national authorities.