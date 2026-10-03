France student protests explained: What’s happening and why

France faces a nationwide wave of high school protests that began in the impoverished Paris suburbs and have spread across the country.

Tens of thousands of high school students across France have protested for nearly two weeks over dilapidated schools, overcrowded classrooms, and teacher shortages, with police arresting more than 5,000 people nationwide.

Some protesters have suffered serious injuries, including eye damage and broken teeth. Fires have burned in the streets, and Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described a “climate of unacceptable violence.”

Where did it start?

The movement began in Seine-Saint-Denis, a deprived department north of Paris, where students say conditions are worst. At Lycée Le Corbusier in Aubervilliers, classes including Maths, English, and sport have been cancelled since the academic year began due to teacher shortages.

The 17-year-old Maisa said: “Last year I took my French exam without a French teacher.”

Why are students protesting?

Students demand better funding, smaller classes, and adequate staffing. A sign held by 15-year-old Amelia read: “Our address shouldn’t decide our future.”

Union representatives say two-thirds of schools in Seine-Saint-Denis have unfilled teacher positions, blaming government cuts of 32,56 teacher posts nationwide in 2026. Some schools reportedly lack drinking water, nurses, and social workers.

Why now?

The protests erupted after the government announced its 2027 budget, which increases education funding by a below-inflation 1.7% to €65.53 billion. Education Minister Édouard Geffray said education remains a priority, attributing the modest rise to population decline.

Why does it matter?

The unrest comes six months before France’s presidential election, making it a political flashpoint for President Emmanuel Macron’s government. Political scientist Ulysse Rabate said the protests show how marginalised neighbourhoods are increasingly shaping national politics. He said: “When public services collapse, those who feel it most violently are those at the bottom.