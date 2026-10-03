US spy satellite mysteriously breaks apart in Space: Has Space War already started?

A secret US spy satellite has mysteriously broken apart hundreds of miles above Earth, just as Washington publicly admitted it has weapons operating in orbit.

The strange timing has raised an obvious question: was this simply a 38-year-old satellite reaching the end of its life, or a glimpse of the increasingly militarised world above us? US Space Forces-Space confirmed that USA-32 fragmented on September 13 at around 9:13pm UTC while travelling through low-Earth orbit.

The satellite, believed to be FARRAH III, was launched in 1988 during the final years of the Cold War and was reportedly used to intercept electronic signals, including Soviet radar emissions.

It broke apart at an altitude of roughly 775 kilometres (480 miles), leaving debris that is now being tracked by the US military.

Officials said no immediate threat to other spacecraft had been identified. But what caused it remains a mystery.

One possibility is far less dramatic than an attack. After nearly four decades in space, an ageing battery or pressurised component could simply have failed.

A collision with a tiny piece of space debris or a micrometeoroid is another possibility.

There is currently no public evidence that USA-32 was hit by an anti-satellite weapon.

A day after the satellite broke apart, US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink publicly acknowledged that America has “on-orbit space control weapons” capable of defending US forces against hostile action.

US Space Force chief Douglas Schiess made a similar acknowledgement the following day as Washington became increasingly open about its ability to fight a conflict extending beyond Earth.

However, this does not establish any connection between the weapons announcement and USA-32, but it does indicate that space is already becoming another arena of military competition.

The US, China and Russia have all previously demonstrated anti-satellite capabilities by destroying their own satellites, while other counter-space systems can interfere with satellites without physically blowing them apart.