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FDA confirms parasite at Taylor Farm behind largest US cyclospora outbreak

Taylor Farms site found with Cyclospora after 13,000 sickened

By
Web Desk
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Published October 03, 2026

FDA confirms parasite at Taylor Farm behind largest US cyclospora outbreak
FDA confirms parasite at Taylor Farm behind largest US cyclospora outbreak

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed Friday, October 2, that the cyclospora parasite at the Mexican farm linked to the largest recorded U.S. outbreak of the intestinal illness, closing its investigation into the summer’s shredded iceberg lettuce recall.

FDA inspectors detected Cyclospora in two environmental samples: one from a wastewater tank at Taylor Farms de Mexico’s processing facility and another from a drainage ditch at an iceberg lettuce grower in Guanajuato state.

The agency said there’s not enough evidence to conclusively determine how contamination occurred, but the samples add to “strong epidemiological data” associating the outbreak with recalled Taylor Farms lettuce.

The outbreak infected 12,883 people across 21 states, hospitalised 570, and killed two in Michigan, as per the CDC, which declared the outbreak over on September 11. The recalled lettuce was supplied to Taco Bell and distributed across 27 states.

Taylor Fresh Foods said the independent grower where the positive sample was found is “no longer part of our supplier program,” noting the sample came from discharged wastewater outside its processing facility. The company said its central Mexico facility remains closed as it implements improved safety protocols.

The findings contrast with Mexico’s own food safety authority, which said it didn’t detect Cyclospora in lettuce or water at the facility. Earlier, the FDA also retracted a faulty test result that incorrectly recognised the parasite in a border sample.

The FDA announced a 10-point plan to strengthen surveillance and prevent future outbreaks ahead of the 2027 growing season, including increased monitoring of high-risk produce and outreach to growers. Food safety lawyer Bill Marler urged the agency to adopt water testing for the parasite and establish proactive inspections of Mexican growers. 

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