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New research links GLP-1 weight loss drugs to hair and nail changes

Scientists identify possible biological pathway behind GLP-1 hair loss

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Published October 04, 2026

New research links GLP-1 weight loss drugs to hair and nail changes
New research links GLP-1 weight loss drugs to hair and nail changes

New research suggests a possible link between popular GLP-1 weight loss drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound and hair loss and nail changes, though experts caution the medications may not be the direct cause.

Research published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology suggests a genetic mechanism that may explain why some men experience hair loss while taking GLP-1 receptor agonists.

Researchers found that GLP-1 receptors exist in hair follicles, and activating that pathway may push hair into a dormant phase. Men with a genetic susceptibility to male pattern baldness had a 7% greater likelihood of experiencing hair loss from the drugs.

A separate study found that around 2,000 people presented at the 2026 European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology Congress, and GLP-1 users were more than four times as likely to experience nail detachment. Overall, 66% of GLP-1 users reported nail problems compared with 53% of non-users. A related study found 26% of GLP-1 users reported new hair loss versus 12% of non-users.

But researchers and independent dermatologists stress that the drugs may not directly cause these changes. Rapid weight loss, reduced food intake, and nutrient deficiencies in protein, iron, and zinc can all disrupt hair and nail growth. Scalp inflammation was also common among affected users, suggesting a possible inflammatory component. 

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